Hollywood star Tom Holland is looking forward to his film Uncharted to be released in the country and also has confessed his love for India. While promoting the film, he said, "I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there. I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received." The actor says he wants to see the Taj Mahal in Agra. Uncharted Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Videogame Film Adaptation!

"I am coming with my new film and I hope the Indian audiences will like it too. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans or maybe someday shoot a film there too. I would love to see every part of it including the Taj Mahal in India. Everything there is very beautiful. I am very keen to travel all over India," he said. Uncharted Review: Critics Give Mixed Reactions For Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg’s Live-Action Movie.

'Uncharted' will release in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 18. The film tells the story about street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

