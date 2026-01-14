DUARTE, California, January 14: Veteran actor TK Carter, who appeared in the horror film The Thing and Punky Brewster on television, has died at the age of 69. Carter was declared dead Friday (January 9) evening after deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in Duarte, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Police did not disclose a cause of death or other details, but said no foul play was suspected. Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89: Star of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away in Utah.

Who Was TK Carter?

Thomas Kent "TK" Carter was born December 18, 1956, in New York City and was raised in Southern California. He began his career in stand-up comedy and with acting roles. Carter had been acting for years before a breakthrough role as Nauls the cook in John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic, The Thing. He also had a recurring role in the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster. Other big-screen roles include Runaway Train in 1985, Ski Patrol in 1990 and Space Jam in 1996. David Killick, ‘The Crown’ and ‘A Touch of Frost’ Actor, Dies at 87 Due to Illness.

"T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres," his publicist, Tony Freeman, said in a statement. "He brought laughter, truth, and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike."

