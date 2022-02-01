Slashers are some of the most highly decorated sub genres in horror films. Having a great catalogue of films, slashers create this great sense of thrill among the viewers. Slasher movies themselves see a cast of characters being taken out in gruesome fashion by a mysterious force. Half the fun of watching slasher movies is seeing who will make it out alive in the end, and who will die in the next scene. From Fight Club to Skyfall, 9 Movies That Drastically Changed Themselves for the Chinese Market!

Slasher films now traditionally have a trope called ‘Final Girl’. What it basically means is that at the end of the movie there will be a female character alive, while everyone around her basically dies. This is a trope that has heavily been part of the slasher genre and is a staple of the franchise. But occasionally, we do get films that feature a ‘Final Guy’ instead of a ‘Final Girl’. So with that being said, let’s take a look at seven films that go the ‘Final Guy’ route. From The Dark Knight to Avengers Infinity War, 10 Movies Where Villains Triumphed Over Heroes at the End!

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination was one of those movies that elevated the genre in quite a bit. Not featuring any tangible threat, the movie put its character in danger just based on pure luck. The premise revolves around a bunch of people escaping near death, only for them to start dying in gruesome ways. The main character, Alex, is the only one to survive at the end. Although luck doesn’t fare him that well, as he is killed off-screen in the second film.

Halloween H20 (1998)

Halloween H20 sees the story take place 20 years after the original Halloween. With Laurie Strode retired, her son John takes up the mantle of the main character. After Michael Myers returns, he targets John who barely survives the movie.

The Thing (1982)

The Thing, while may not be considered by many as a traditional slasher, it still contains many elements of a slasher film. The Thing features an alien taking out a group after he targets their paranoia. Kurt Russell is the final person to make it out alive by the end of the movie, hence making him the ‘final guy’.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

As far as shark films go, Deep Blue Sea may not be perfect, but it still delivers a whole lot of fun. Featuring an underwater scientific facility being overtaken by smart sharks, the film sees Carter and Preacher be the only two people to make it out alive. The third act is filled with all the excitement you would expect from a shark film.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

One of horror’s most popular final guys, Jesse in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 takes on Freddy Krueger. Jesse is one of the first ‘Final Guy’ we had ever gotten in a horror film, and it provided for a nice change of pace. With the film seeing Freddy trying to take over his body, Jesse overcomes him and emerges at the top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).