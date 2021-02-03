After the ongoing WandaVision, the next big Marvel show to arrive on Disney+ is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Bringing two Avengers who were seen in earlier MCU properties in more supporting capacity in the centre of the spotlight, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier) in the lead. Now we hear that another Avenger will be joining them in their new set of adventures sans Captain America, and that's James Rhodes aka War Machine. Don Cheadle Birthday Special: 10 Times When the Avengers EndGame Star Stole the Show As War Machine in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Coming straight from the horse's mouth, actor Don Cheadle confirmed his involvement in the series during a interview with BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast. Cheadle revealed his cameo while talking about his involvement in the future of MCU. He said, "That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows."

Cheadle is returning to MCU with another series, Armor Wars, but while speaking about this series, he dropped the bomb about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He added, "It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere. It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot!" Well, so you have one more cameo to expect in the show.

Watch the Trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Cheadle's War Machine himself, like Falcon and Bucky, was more a supporting player than the main Avengers lineup. And what's more he hasn't exactly got well with either of the two. He used to clash with Falcon during the Accords debate, and it was inadvertently Falcon who was responsible for him losing his ability to walk. Also, War Machine was part of Iron Man's troupe to arrest Bucky during the famous airport battle in Civil War. However, the events preceding Avengers: Infinity War lead him to keep peace with the duo. The last we saw him, War Machine was assisting Hulk in sending Captain America back in time to put the Infinity Stones back in the epilogue of Avengers: Endgame, and was befuddled when he didn't return.

Speaking more about the series, Kari Skogland is directing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Daniel Bruhl, who played the antagonist Baron Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, is reprising his role in the series, and so does Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to stream on Disney+ (HotStar in India) from March 19, 2021.

