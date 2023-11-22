Animated music fantasy film Wish released in US on November 22. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthor, the Disney film revolves around young girl Asha who makes a wish so powerful that it's answered by a cosmic force. The film stars the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk among others. As per early reviews, the flick has received mixed response from critics. But unfortunately, within few hours of its release in cinema halls, Wish was leaked online It has been made available on torrent sites and telegram channels.Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose Sings Her Heart Out and Chris Pine’s King Goes Full Villain in Disney’s Whimsical Tale (Watch Video).

Wish full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for audiences to watch. Wish Trailer Out! Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose’s Disney Movie Deals With Magic and Flying Stars! (Watch Video).

Watch Wish Trailer:

Other keywords such as Wish Full Movie Download, Wish Movie Download, Wish Tamilrockers, Wish Tamilrockers HD Download, Wish Movie Download Pagalworld, Wish Movie Download Filmyzilla, Wish Download Openload, Wish Movie Download Tamilrockers, Wish Movie Download Movierulz, Wish Movie Download 720p, Wish Full Movie Download 480p, Wish Full Movie Download bolly4u, Wish Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Wish Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Wish, several newly released movies and shows have also become victims to online piracy. Films and shows like Squid Game The Challenge, Fukrey 3, Jaane Jaan, Spy Ops, The Nun II and more have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).