Actor-singer Zac Efron has been making headlines after it was reported that the star is in talks to join the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it seems like the rumour mills have got it all wrong. The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn cleared the air, putting an end to all such reports doing the rounds. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to shoot down several casting rumours for the third installment of the franchise, including one about the addition of Efron. Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy.

He tweeted, "There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a "Caucasian" if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn't I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?" Adam Warlock has been one of the highly-anticipated characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His character was teased in the mid-credits scenes in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.' James Gunn Reveals Groot’s Favourite Guardians Character and It’s Not Rocket!.

While fans expected him to make his big-screen debut in the 'Avengers' franchise, reports later claimed that he would possibly join in the next phase of the MCU. Gunn quickly cleared up quite a few falsehoods about the upcoming movie. And while this puts many actors of colours in the running, actor Seth Rogen wasn't too excited about the news.

The actor joked under the tweet, "S--t I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type." Josh Gad was also saddened by the announcement, adding, "This was not the way I wanted to find out I'm out of the running for Adam Warlock."

As per E! News, Gunn was rehired by Disney to direct the project in March 2019 after he was let go the previous year when offensive and indefensible tweets from his past resurfaced online.

At that time, 'The Suicide Squad' director took to social media to share his thoughts on being given a second chance by the company. "I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months. I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be," he had tweeted.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet Below

There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a “Caucasian” if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense? https://t.co/dxZJUMvtVs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

The statement continued, "I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all."