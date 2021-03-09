HBOMax users were in for a shockingly pleasant surprise when they got to watch 1 hour of Zack Snyder's Justice League while attempting to screen the latest live-action Tom & Jerry movie. The four-hour-long movie is scheduled to release on March 18 and so, this leak comes as a surprise for many. Hollywood Reporter revealed that a user watched the new Justice League movie for an hour before it was abruptly halted. Later, when the user tried to access more of it, Tom & Jerry was played. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Other DC Superheroes Team Up for Some Action, Joker Adds Hint of Evil (Watch Video)

HBO Max released a statement, as accessed by Hollywood Reporter, saying "Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes." Quite obviously Twitter went wild when that happened with people trying to understand how the error happened. Some were happy to get a sneak-peek but there were also those who were quite miffed at this mistake by the streamer.

Ray Fisher who plays Cyborg, reacted to the leak with a winsome attitude

You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me???#SnyderCut #BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 9, 2021

Check out Twitterati's reaction on Zack Snyder's Justice League leak

WB be like the Snyder Cut of Justice League is so shit, let’s leak it under Tom & Jerry’s name. pic.twitter.com/MXTvGNUrgy — Azeem Zafar (@AzeemZafar) March 8, 2021

Someone is really made here

Zack Snyder did NOT go through what he went through with WB, and his grief, to then spend 6 months to work in tandem with his other projects to get Justice League ready for next week for people to leak and spoil things on social media. Fuck ya'll. I'm so mad on his behalf. — 𝝠sh (@starfallgoddess) March 8, 2021

Yes, that's how you stop fake news from spreading too

If everyone concerned about Justice League leaks would stop tweeting about Justice League leaks and do something else, Justice League Leaks would get a lot less attention. — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) March 9, 2021

Point To Note here

Please dont leak any more footages on justice league again still 9 fucking days togo — Samuditha sankalpa31 (@Samuditha1231) March 9, 2021

It's not as bad!

The justice league leaks don't even look bad at all, people need to accept its not gonna be marvel. I'm so stoked for next week to see the real justice league. — Brandon Rice (@IMBrandonRice) March 9, 2021

Now we don't know if it was accidental or HBOMax wanted to create more buzz about it. But we are sure fans of the film will still watch it again on March 18.

