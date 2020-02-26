Juggernaut Productions Acquires the Screen Adaptation Rights of ‘Haunted’

Haunted Book Cover (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, February 26, 2020: Juggernaut Productions, the platform agnostic content creation studio providing an end-to-end solution by IN10 Media Network today announces a significant content licensing deal with The Story Ink, India's largest Story Company and also the No.1 company for Book to Screen Content Solutions. The production house acquires the official screen adaptation rights of Jay Alani and Neil D’Silva’s Haunted to create yet another edgy series.

One of the most popular titles in non-fiction horror genre, Haunted chronicles the real-life adventures of paranormal investigator Jay Alani in ten of the spookiest locations in India. Co-authored by Neil D'Silva, these exploits provide a ringside view of these hair-raising paranormal journeys for everyone interested in exploring the dark side of the normal. Over 1000 copies have been sold since the book was released in November 2019.

Commenting on the acquisition of screen rights of Haunted, Samar Khan – Chief Operating Officer (OTT), Juggernaut Productions, said, “With the arrival of digital platforms the scope for differentiated stories has quadrupled. For a 360-degree content creation hub, this is a great opportunity allowing us to work on a variety of tales across genres, including supernatural stories from Haunted. We look forward to start working on the onscreen adaptation and hope that the retelling will be as gripping and exciting as the book.”

On the association with Juggernaut Productions, Sidharth Jain – Founder, Producer & Chief Storyteller, The Story Ink, said, “Juggernaut Productions was my first choice as a producer for Haunted and I am confident that Samar and the team will do a terrific job to scare the audience with these real experiences."

Paranormal Investigator Jay Alani, who recounts his real-life experiences in Haunted said, "Haunted is not just a book; it's a journey, a journey that depicts the reality of the paranormal as seen by me, which made me realize that the scariest entity on this planet are humans, not ghosts. As a paranormal investigator, it has been a tough journey for me. I have been bitten by snakes, attacked by wolves, survived on leaves and the most impure water. This was all to discover the reality of this dark world which has been expressed beautifully by Neil D'Silva in Haunted. I am sure Mr. Khan and his team at Juggernaut will do great justice to its screen adaptation."

A bestselling author, Neil D’Silva, known for his horror novels Maya's New Husband, Yakshini and Haunted said, "The stories of Jay's paranormal investigations in the most haunted locations of India as written by me are both shocking and educational at the same time. While they cater to the sensibilities of horror fans, they also show us a grim reality of the other side that is not often showcased. I am glad that Haunted will have a screen version with Juggernaut Productions, for now this gritty truth of Indian horror will reach out to many”.