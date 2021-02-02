Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on Tuesday had a special message for all working mothers, in his new social media post. The artiste put up a message praising the hard work working mothers put in. Justin Bieber Recalls Being Arrested in 2014, Says ‘Not Proud of Where I Was’

"Shoutout to all the working, amazing MOMS who are juggling with so much right now... You are my hero's!!" he wrote. After this post, Justin put of a series of pictures that feature him singing on the stage. ‘Anyone’ Music Video: Justin Bieber Turns Boxer, Covers All His Tattoos in His New Song (Watch Video)

Justin Bieber's Shoutout to the Working Mothers

The singer recently put out a version of his music video "Anyone", where he is seen engaged in PDA with wife Hailey Bieber.

