Born in a Thai refugee camp, Karen (Kuh-ren) from Burma moved to San Diego at the age of 5. Introduced to music by a musician uncle that lived with the family, Karen goes by Star 2. Influenced by artists such as Justin Bieber, Bruno and Luh Kel, Star 2ʼs concepts have been love and heartbreak.

“Hollup Girl” is Star 2ʼs first single and is accompanied by an animated video. This is the first single of the upcoming, untitled EP. The project will include features from Mar Mar Oso and Luh Kel.

“I really appreciate all of the support! Stay tuned – big things are coming!!” – Star 2

Produced by Chico Bennett, “Hollup Gurl” and the video shot by the Josh the Artist are now available on all streaming platforms.