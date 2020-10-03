Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeeli released under the pay-per-view model on ZeePlex. It skipped a theatrical released due to the pandemic, and, maybe, that was a good thing. The movie is a mishmash of romance and action and the audience is not exactly thrilled about it. Anyway, the movie courted bad rep before the release because of a song, which people accused of perpetuating colourism. Then, of course, the rage in the nation against nepotism in the film industry hurt the film's rep. And now, Khaali Peeli has earned a low rating of 1.7 on IMDb. Khaali Peeli Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday’s Taxi Ride Is Entertaining in Parts.

The ranking of Khaali Peeli is based on 1970 votes at the time of writing this story. There are over 200 user reviews for the film. "I really fail to understand why studios are spending Millions and coming out with such outdated product," a certain user named Mohinder Chugh wrote. "Fully boring movie," another user wrote. It is tough to determine if these are all legit reviews, or if trolls have been unleashed on it like in the case of Thappad.

In the recent past, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 received a horrible rating on IMDb and it became one of the lowest ranking titles on the website. Although, there is nothing we can say to defend the movie. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was also downvoted so much that it reached a low ranking of 4 on IMDb. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's New Release Becomes the Lowest Rated Movie on IMDB Ever.

Our in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, wrote in his review for the Khaali Peeeli, "[It] kind of lives up to its name of two contrasting emotions in one body. The first half is lithe and entertaining, the second half is blithe and disappointing, though Ishaan and Ananya are consistently good."

