Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Sadak 2 has finally hit online. The hatred for this Mahesh Bhatt directorial for already at its peak and its trailer was among the most disliked ones on YouTube. However, post its release, the film managed to score the lowest rating on IMDB ever. Alia's new release currently has 1.1 ratings on IMDB, the lowest in the history of this site ever. But we bet this news won't come as a surprise to the makers as they may have anticipated it well in advance. Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur Take A Road Trip Straight to Dull-Ville.

Alia Bhatt succeeded a Turkish film called Code Name: K.O.Z., which has a rating of 1.3. Of course, this is no achievement to boast of. While critics have severely criticised this Sadak sequel, it no deserved a rating of 1.1. Yes, it isn't a masterpiece but it's not worthy of 1.1 ratings either. Sushant's fans who are mighty upset with the entire "nepotism" gang of the industry had always been vocal about their decision to boycott and slam these upcoming releases that starred star kids. Sadak 2: Netizens Remember Late Actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar's Iconic Act Of 'Maharani' From Sadak As the Sequel Premiers On Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out Sadak 2's IMDB Rating

Sadak 2 IMDB Rating

Assuming the fate of his movie well in advance, Mahesh Bhatt had earlier shared a message for fans via “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” he had said.

