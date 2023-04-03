K-pop superband BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album "D-Day" on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, his agency BigHit Music said Monday. "D-Day" will mark the final installment of the 'Agust D' trilogy, which began with his mix tapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2', reports Yonhap. Fans Swoon Over BTS Jungkook’s Pics and Behind-the-Scene Clips From Calvin Klein Shoot (Watch).

Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said. A prerelease track will be revealed Friday.

BTS' Suga announces his solo album ‘D-Day.’ Out Friday, April 21st. pic.twitter.com/7ObYN43TrQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 2, 2023

Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour starting with Belmont Park in San Diego from April 26-27, which will also take him to other cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

