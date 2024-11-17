Be it K-drama or K-pop, the Korean pop culture craze is spreading like wildfire. Whether it’s the songs, the lyrics, the catchphrases, or even the K-pop boy bands and girl groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, RIIZE, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, NewJeans, or other K-pop groups, the world has been captivated by the K-pop phenomenon. Taking this cultural wave a step further, Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, hosted a two-day K-pop conference under the banner ‘K-pop: Musical Production and Consumption’ on 14 and 15 November. The event featured discussions on social sciences and the humanities, alongside presentations by industry professionals. BTS Jin ‘Happy’ Special Stage Day 1: Kim Seokjin Captivates ARMY With Stellar Performance for His Solo Album Release.

“K-pop: Musical Production and Consumption,” featured sixteen speakers who delved into the world of K-pop through four sessions. Topics ranged from the evolution of fandom dynamics and musical identity to K-pop’s historical roots and its soaring global appeal. They conversed about cultural globalisation, the blend of songs in Hip Hop and especially highlighting BTS, BLACKPINK and RIIZE. Mathieu Berbiguier, a visiting assistant professor in Korean Studies, highlighted the growing influence of international K-pop fans. Meanwhile, Stephanie Choi, a postdoctoral researcher, examined the intersection of feminist movements and fan culture, shedding light on how South Korean female fans use protest as a platform for broader societal change. BLACKPINK Lisa Style File: K-Pop Idol Slays in Multiple Chic and Glamorous Outfits, Proves Why She Is a True Trendsetter!.

Kpop Discussed at Yale University

Kim Sun-hong, a Ph D candidate in ethnomusicology, argued for recognising K-pop as a legitimate musical genre, urging scholars to look beyond its vibrant choreography. Kim, highlighted also gave a vivid example of BTS Suga's 2020 single "Daechwita", to explain how traditional Korean elements are getting blended with the K-pop hip-hop genre.

