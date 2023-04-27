Dr Romantic is returning with its third season tomorrow, i.e. April 28. We can't be any more excited about it than we are right now. While the first season still falls in the favourite list, the second one was simply the best! There was a lot happening with new joinees and fresh faces. The third season returns with the promise that Teacher Kim (Han Syu Kyu) and his motley crew of shunned doctors will regroup to defend against more challenges thrown at them. Dr Romantic 3 Teaser: Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop and More Face Tougher Challenges in This Action Packed Glimpse (Watch Video).

There are a couple of reasons why we are super excited about the third season. We decided to compile it together here for you.

Kim's Oddball project

Dr Romantic, as the name suggests, puts lesser emphasis on medical cases that arrive at Doldam Hospital. But whenever it involves Dr Kim, they get increasingly interesting. In the last season, he speaks about the Oddball project- a list of tough to crack cases that Dr Kim sees as the future of the hospital. Wonder what will happen to that project now.

The family

The Doldam family has often stood by each other against all odds. That's such a heartening thing to watch. Led by Dr Kim, the hospital is one unit and we saw what such a united bunch can do to a person who planned to ruin the hospital in the last season.

Beakyun OST

EXO's Beakhyun has sung the OST of Dr Romantic 3 and that's more than just a reason to watch the show. Pretty sure the OST will join our long list soon.

230425 #baekhyun's new ost for the sbs drama "dr. romantic 3" 'hello' teaser 📆 release date: 2023.04.28 🔗 https://t.co/k87gl1skpe pic.twitter.com/RcsR2heDFL — 백현옆에 'ㅅ' (@lightqorgus) April 25, 2023

Seop-Kyung chemistry

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung have the hottest chemistry we have watched in recent times. The 'Will they-won't they' dynamics between the two is truly heart racing. We are dying to know what becomes of them, now that Kyung's Cha Eun Jae decided to stay at Doldam and decline a good job offer. Will that impact their love story?

Kim Min Jae-So Ju Yeon

Min Jae and Ju Yeon formed the cutest second-lead couple ever in the last season of the series. Particularly Ju Yeon whose resigned self towards love made for a hearty watch. We really want to see what happens to them.

Dr Romantic 3 will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).