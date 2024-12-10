When the Phone Rings have created the right kind of buzz, audiences can't stop talking about the series. With episodes 5 and 6 yet to be released, the K-drama has everyone hooked with its storyline and has also surpassed Gong Yoo's The Trunk series in rankings. Yoo Yeon-Seok, who played the role of Baek Sa-on, has certainly captured the audience's hearts. As we eagerly await the new episodes and the unfolding of the story, in the meantime, let's take a look at five other K-drama series this 'Ahjussi' (middle-aged man/mister in Korean) has appeared. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 and 6 Postponed: Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Must Rewatch Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's Intense K-Drama on Netflix.

Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is about five doctors who have been friends since university. They work together in the same hospital and stay close while supporting each other. They also share a love for music and play in a band during their free time.

Dr Romantic

Dr Romantic is about a famous surgeon who comes back after disappearing for a while to help at a big hospital. There, he meets two young doctors who need his guidance.

The Interest Of Love

Four people working at the same bank get caught up in complicated office relationships. As they fall in love, they learn how much they’re willing to risk for it. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Surpasses ‘The Trunk’ in Rankings, Here’s Why Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s Drama Outpaces Gong Yoo’s Thriller Series on Netflix.

A Bloody Lucky Day

An ordinary taxi driver picks up a passenger who seems normal at first. Later, he discovers the customer is a serial killer. This leads to a dangerous and unexpected situation for him.

Warm And Cozy

Lee Jung-joo, a young woman, moves to Jeju Island for a fresh start. There, she meets a laid-back chef and starts falling for him. Her life takes an unexpected turn as their connection grows.

Well, among all these, don’t forget When The Phone Rings. This series has truly sent fans into a frenzy, with its gripping storyline and intense moments. Yoo Yeon-seok’s powerful performance has completely captivated everyone, leaving them eager for more.

