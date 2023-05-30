Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi has deleted all posts from his official Instagram account, a decision his management agency said was taken for "renewal" purposes. Lee's fans on Tuesday were surprised to discover that all posts on his Instagram page were removed, including his profile photo. BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Glamorous and Sexy for the Cover of Elle Magazine Korea (View Pics).

Some even wondered whether his account was hacked, reported Korean outlet Soompi. Lee's agency Human Made later issued a statement confirming that the actor, known for K-dramas such as The King To Hearts, Vagabond and Mouse, had personally deleted the posts.

"It is true that Lee Seung-gi had deleted all of the (Instagram) posts himself. He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him, it was just done for a renewal," the agency said in the statement.

Lee, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram, recently hosts SBS' variety show Strong Heart League, the reboot version of Strong Heart. He also stars in another variety show with Kang Ho-dong and Bae In-hyuk called "Brother Ramyeon" (literal title).