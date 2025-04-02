South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is in the midst of a major controversy for allegedly dating late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Now, new photos of the two allegedly clicked during their dating days when Kim Sae Ron was below 18 have surfaced online. This comes shortly after the Queen of Tears star denied dating the actress in an emotional press conference on Monday (March 31). A new video released by YouTubeGarosero Research Institute shows photos of the duo when they were dating. Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference About Kim Sae Ron: From Breaking Down, Denying Dating a Minor Kim Sae Ron to Legal Action Against Late Actress’ Family – Check Key Moments (Watch Video).

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron’s Photos From Ski Trip Go Viral

Amid the dating controversy, YouTube channel Garosero released a new set of photos of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron from their getaway together. The new evidence comes after the Its Okay to Not Be Okay star denied dating the actress during his recent press conference. Kim Soo Hyun allegedly sent the pictures from their ski trip to Kim Sae Ron in 2018 through Kakao Talk in December 2015, as claimed by the YouTube channel. The photos also included a polaroid image with their ski gear on. Another photo showed Sae Ron sleeping on what the channel claimed was the actor's bed.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron’s Ski Trip Photos From 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udaysinh Kawade (@ckdramaboy)

The channel further claimed that the pillow in the photo matched the one is Kim SooHyun's home. Although no proofs for the same were provided. Footage of Soo Hyun singing "Only You, My Love" was also released by them. The video of the K-Drama star singing Karaoke late night in June 2018 was recorded in Kim Sae Ron's phone. ‘Is KRW 12 Billion the Final Goal?’ Sulli’s Brother REACTS to Kim Soo Hyun’s Press Conference on Kim Sae Ron, Calls It ‘Predictable’.

Kim Soo Hyun Singing Karaoke Along With Kim Sae Ron in 2018

Garosero❗️Video of Kim Soo Hyun singing karaoke late at night on June 21, 2018. (video in kim sae ron's phone)#KimSaeron #KimSooHuyn pic.twitter.com/5zCwQR9e5r — Bee🐝 (@Beevl__) March 31, 2025

Kim Soo Hyun's denial of dating an underage Kim Sae Ron in the recent press conference has only made things worse for him, leaving Kim Sae Ron supporters with no option but to release more evidence about their taboo relationship.

