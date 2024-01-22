South Korean filmmaker and industry administrator Park Kwang-su, regarded as a key figure in the 'New Korean Cinema' movement, has been nominated as the upcoming chairman of the Busan International Film Festival amid recent behind-the-scenes turmoil. Notably, the process of selecting a new festival director has not commenced, as reported by Variety. Park Eun Bin And Lee Je Hoon To Host 2023 Busan International Film Festival's Opening Ceremony.

Park, an early pioneer of Korean New Wave Cinema in the 1990s as both producer and director, later transitioned towards academic and industry administrative roles. According to Variety, he emerged as the sole candidate for the chairman role, chosen by a sub-committee of the Busan Festival’s Innovation Committee.

Having studied film at the ESEC film school in Paris and subsequently working as an assistant director to Lee Chang-Ho upon returning to Korea, Park produced his first feature in 1988. In 1993, he became the first Korean filmmaker to establish his own production company. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim, and he has received numerous domestic and international awards for his work.

