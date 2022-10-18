Bigg Boss is presently running on Colors like every year. Despite being a ridiculous, borderline offensive and tackiest of all reality shows in the country, it gets patronage from the channel, the makers and audience alike. Even falling TRPs every season doesn't deter the makers from churning out a new one. Thus we propose dumping it forever because change is the only constant. We feel there's an even better format to adapt and create a sensation. Young Actors' Retreat: 5 Things We Learnt About Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Hwang In Youp And More From Korean Variety Show.

We are talking about Korean variety series Young Actors' Retreat. Presently streaming on Viki, the show brings the cast members of three popular series - Itaewon Class, The Sound Of Magic and Love In The Moonlight. So you have the likes of Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon, Kim Yoo Jung, Hwang In Youp, Ji Chang Wook and others participating in it. They are some of the biggest Korean drama stars of the country. In the midst of fun and games, they foster new friendships and reunite with the old ones. Here's why we think this show should be adapted in India instead of continuing with a trash-fest like Bigg Boss.

Play on nostalgia, rather than nonsense

We saw what nostalgia means to Indian audience during the pandemic. Doordarshan shows Ramayan and Mahabharat became the most watched ones while people were locked down. This paved way for more such series to return on the TV screens. Now imaging getting the stars of these shows together for a reality show! In Young Actors' Retreat, the actors from these shows are not too familiar with each other but when put together, they have a great time.

Make tasks funny rather than gaslighting inmates

Bigg Boss often rehashes tasks from its previous seasons along with few new ones. Once upon a time, they were fun to watch. Now they have just become a weapon to gaslight the housemates to get TRP content. In Young Actors' Retreat, the tasks that the celebs are made to perform are pretty basic but the outcome is the funniest of all. Hwang In-youp's adorable reaction to all of them has him winning more fans now. Then there's the all-knowing Park Seo-joon. It's so nice to see the other side of these celebs when removed from glamourous arc lights.

Build Bonds rather Than Breaking them

Bigg Boss believes in creating rifts between people to get content for TV. Friends in one episode vie for each other's neck in the next. Young Actors' Retreat has opponent parties helping each other out. This spreads bonhomie and love. In a country we live in today, where hate is rampant, this show can bring a lot of good cheer.

Go for feel good rather than cringe

Bigg Boss makes any sane person cringe with its episodes. Young Actors' Retreat puts a smile even on those people's face who don't like Korean Drama content. It's uninhibited yet a lot calmer and much friendlier. It just leaves you with such a happy feeling. We don't remember when was the last we laughed so much after watching a reality show. Definitely not an Indian one! Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal Shares Post on Insta Asking to Evict #MeToo Accused Contestant From Salman Khan’s Reality Show (View Pic).

A family watch rather than a friend watch

We seriously unaware as to who one watched Bigg Boss with because it is unwatchable. But that can change if Young Actors' Retreat gets adapted. An entire family can sit together and enjoy this show. It's clean content devoid of pointless screaming, yelling and mud-slinging with choicest expletives. Yes, reality shows can be clean too, learn it from Koreans!

And guess what? There's no host here!

