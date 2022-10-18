Ali Fazal has extended support to women who have been demanding removal of #MeToo accused contestant Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 that’s hosted by Salman Khan. The actor shared a post on his Insta Story in which he mentioned, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now!” Bigg Boss 16: Colors’ Decision To Oust Sajid Khan From the Show Due to Allegations of Sexual Misconduct False - Reports.

Ali Fazal On Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan

Ali Fazal on Sajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

