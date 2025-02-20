Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly become one of the most popular Pakistani TV shows that has created a strong and loyal fan following. With a compelling romantic tale between the serious and sensible Talha Ahmed (played by Ahad Raza Mir) and the hopeful and humorous Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen), Meem Se Mohabbat has been gripping not just the people of Pakistan but also several folks worldwide. The recent turns in the show, which have been full of drama, have taken fans on a topsy-turvy emotional ride. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 20, which is slated to air on February 20, is hitting at giving fans a glimpse into the reasoning behind Talha’s rude actions. Here’s where Roshi and Talha’s relationship is set to move in the new Meem Se Mohabbat episode. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 19 Written Update: Talha Breaks Roshi's Heart! Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Acting Will Tug at Your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

The promo shows us an annoyed Roshi being face to face with Sabeeka again, as she tries to undermine her and imply that she was fired because Sabeeka told Talha she has an issue with her. On the other hand, Abid uncle finally manages to have a heart-to-heart with Talha, where he questions Talha on why he feels that Roshi will not be a very good mom to Mohid. At this, Talha - who has maintained his indifference towards Roshi- finally breaks out of his mask and asks if it is fair to push the young girl into that responsibility just because she might be good at it. This is the first time that Talha highlights the sheer mammoth of the task that loving him and being with him can be, especially for someone as young as Roshi.

We also see Mohid, who misses Roshi dearly, trying to convince Talha to take him to Roshi’s house by constantly asking for it. However, Talha angrily looks at his father and then shouts at Mohid that they will not go to Roshi’s house. On the other hand, we see Roshi, who has been wallowing alone in her sadness, finally confessing what went down between her and Talha to her grandfather. The heartbroken Roshi tells him, “Main haar gayi, main toot gayi.” (I lost, I am heartbroken.)

Meem Se Mohabbat - Episode 20 Promo (Watch Full Video)

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 20 will air on Hum TV on February 20. The episode will subsequently be uploaded on YouTube for international audiences. While fans have been consistently asking for more regular episodes, with some urging the makers to give Meem Se Mohabbat daily episodes, Hum TV currently airs the show twice a week - on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).