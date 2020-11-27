The season of wedding is here! And the latest celebrity to get hitched is none other than Priyanshu Painyuli of Mirzapur 2 fame. Priyanshu got married to actor-dancer Vandana Joshi. Ditching the extravagant Mumbai wedding, the couple were pronounced husband and wife on Thursday (Nov 26) amid the mountains of Dehradun. The occasion was a low-key affair considering the ongoing pandemic. Few pictures and videosrom the pair's day-time marriage are all over the internet and must say both look beautiful in each other's company. Rashmi Rocket: Priyanshu Painyuli Went on Diet Check to Perfect His Army Officer Look for Taapsee Pannu Starrer.

The inside pics from the wedding sees Vandana dressed in a pastel pink lehenga-choli with sequins work all over it whereas Priyanshu can be seen opting for a statement sherwani with a pink dupatta. Not just this, we also get to see the newlyweds 'var mala' ceremony. The two also posed along with family and friends. A video sees the groom making a grand entry on an ATV bike. So cool, right? Pippa: Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli Join Ishaan Khatter in a War Drama Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram

Here's Priyanshu Painyuli On An ATV Bike:

View this post on Instagram

Reportedly, after the wedding, in December Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi will host a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. Speaking about Priyanshu, he is best known for his role in Netflix original Extraction, an American action-thriller film and Amazon Prime OG Mirzapur 2. We wish the couple a happy married life. Stay tuned!

