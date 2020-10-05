Back in 2002, Neha Dhupia had taken home the Femina Miss India Crown, a win that was totally phenomenal. The pageant will see 31 ladies compete for the coveted title - 28 of which will represent their respective states, accompanied by one selection from Jammu and Kashmir, one from Delhi and anther a representative of the Union Territories. And now, 8 years after, Neha Dhupia is back on the stage that gave her name and fame. Neha is back as a mentor of 2020's Miss India edition, where she will be seen mentoring the contestants. Neha Dhupia Birthday Special: Fiesty Chicness Galore, She Makes a Compelling and Sartorial Case for Unconventional Silhouettes Every Single Time!.

The much-loved pageant in a never seen before twist, will be going digital this year. Given the Coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, the pageant selection will now take place in the virtual space. Neha Dhupia Strikes a Pose With the Perfect Set-Up – Cape Dress, Pink Stripes and Sunkissed Skies!.

Check Out the Post Below:

As per reports, the move was set up in order to work as per the government restrictions and standard operating procedures set for public events and shoots.

Check Out the Post Below:

In fact, the winner of the Miss India 2020 crown will be given the opportunity to win a ticket to Miss World and Miss Grand International pegeants respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).