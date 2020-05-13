Mrs Serial Killer Actor Manoj Bajpayee Feels Shirish Kunder's Films 'Grow On The Audience Over Time'

Manoj Bajpayee In Mrs Serial Killer (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Director Shirish Kunder's latest film, Mrs Serial Killer, released on Netflix and was subjected to severe criticism from all. The dark comedy thriller features Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Manoj and Shirish are neighbours and have worked together for the short film, Kriti. Talking about his decision to give a nod to Mrs Serial Killer, Manoj told Indian Express, "...For me the reason was more than the script or anything, it was to go with Shirish’s conviction since he wanted me to be a part of it. Sometimes the director, if he is person you know, becomes far bigger than anything else." Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Thriller Twists Itself Into a Tangled Mess of Bad Acting and Writing.

Commenting on Shirish's narrative style, Manoj added, "I’ve been maintaining it since the time we worked on Kriti that he has a very unique way of treating his scenes and his storytelling is completely different. I have realised that Shirish’s films usually grow on the audience over time." Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Release Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati.

The actor, without explicitly saying that the movie was not well-recieved, added, "The audience always watches a film with an open mind. And if it is done with conviction and the storytelling is engaging, they lap it up. But if they find anything fake, pretentious or anything which is not done with complete sincerity, then you have a problem."

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in the second season of the hit web-series, The Family Man.