Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: Fans Like Jacqueline Fernandez-Manoj Bajpayee-Mohit Raina's Thriller But Are Disappointed With This Aspect!

Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee in Mrs Serial Killer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Netflix is back with new content for the Bollywood lovers. The streaming platform recently dropped a new trailer of the thriller titled as 'Mrs Serial Killer.' Directed by Shirish Kunder, the movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. We all know that how this genre is mostly loved by everyone. So did the intriguing trailer manage to hold the attention of the fans? Well, yes and no.

Like always, the fans are in love with the stellar actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. It is always a treat to watch when such brilliant performers grace a thriller. The treatment given to this movie also seems good as it is difficult to predict what really happens even if though the trailer might seem a bit predictable initially. However, fans are not much impressed with Jacqueline's performance with whatever they saw in the trailer. Unfortunately, she could not be spared from the comparison of this film with her last dud outing with Netflix which was Drive. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Killing

Jacqueline do be killing us with her acting. Literally. — Manpreet (@ibn_e_batata) April 17, 2020

Where You At?

Me looking for screentime of Manoj Bajpayee in the entire trailer. Why you do this Netflix? pic.twitter.com/wGHzmS9UKo — Ashish Mundhra (@mundhrashish) April 17, 2020

Only If...

Looks good but would have Been even better with a different Actress — IB (@IB00365) April 17, 2020

Bajpayee Will Save?

Jacqueline is enough to singlehandedly destroy the movie. Then we have Mr. Kundar. Even Bajapyee won’t be enough to save this — Pavan’s Labyrinth (@BardOfBread) April 17, 2020

One Point For Mohit

After Bhaukaal @mohituraina ki demand badh gayi hai 👌👌 — રજત મકવાણા (@rajatmakwana2) April 17, 2020

New Mrs Omnipresent?

Well, even though people already have some reservations, the plot sure looks strong enough to make the opt to watch it. Mrs Serial Killer will start streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2020. What were your exact thoughts while watching the trailer?