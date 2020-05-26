MTV Roadies Revolution Season 17 Online Auditions To Happen Only On Two Days, Here's How and When You Can Be Part of The Reality Show

MTV Roadies Revolutions Week 4 Highlights (Photo Credits: Facebook)

With the ever so joyful celebrity leaders and enthusiastic contestants, Roadies LIVE auditions continues to create memories and entertain the viewers! In its 4th week, the competitive spirit to make it to the Roadies journey went a notch higher. Week 4 saw contestants like Vyomesh, who raised a voice against bullying and molestation owing to his body figure and how he combatted through his transformation story. The hockey player Naveen also impressed everyone through his skating skills. Nishtha won the leader’s hearts through her different dancing styles including MJ, Whacking and Bharatnatyam. Going from Fat to Fit, Ekansh left everyone spellbound. Chelsea excited everyone with her golf, hula hoop and dancing skills whereas, on the other hand, Muskan impressed everyone with her flexibility. MTV Roadies Revolution: Here's When and Where You Can Audition For The 17th Season Of The Show (Deets Inside).

On Friday, Rannvijay addresses the Amphan cyclone in West Bengal and Orissa and sends his prayers and good wishes to the affected citizens. he then went on to introduce the new format for the Roadies LIVE Audition which will now happen on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only. The auditions with the gang leaders will take place on Monday and Wednesday, with Rannvijay's culling round happening on Thursday and the weekly highlights airing on Friday. MTV Roadies Revolution Auditions to Be Held Live on Social Media Due to COVID-19 Lockdown.

Naveen, Vyomesh, Nishtha, Ekansh, Chelsea and Muskan battled it out to impress Rannvijay and the viewers while wanting to conquer the chance of going into the Roadies Revolution Journey. The shortlisted contestants didn’t leave a moment to showcase their talents, be it fitness, sports, dance, yoga, and much more. This was the first time two cousins Vyomesh and Ekansh competed against each other.

On Saturday, Vyomesh and Nishtha were selected for further competition. The contestants and the leaders grooved to the magical beats of DJ Skip who entertained everyone between the auditions. The new format of the auditions will see the adventure reality show air only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 PM only on MTV Roadies Facebook page.