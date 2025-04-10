Mumbai, April 10: On National Siblings Day, Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood actor Govinda, made a surprising revelation about her brother, Yashvardan. Expressing her admiration for him, Tina shared how proud and emotional she feels seeing her brother's hard work paying off. Speaking about Yashvardan and his debut, Tina told IANS, "Yash is a very hardworking guy. I am very grateful for all the love he is receiving. I feel a lot of love for him and a lot of emotion because I have seen him work hard. I have witnessed his entire journey, and all my prayers and good wishes are with him.”

Tina also opened up about the sibling bond she shares with Yashvardan, revealing that they have never fought. She added, “No, Yash and I never fight. We are very much sorted that way. We’ve never had any fights. He is a very nice brother, and I am also a very nice sister to him.” Interestingly, Yash is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming film by National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh. The film is also expected to feature Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Yashvardan, the son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, has also worked as an assistant director on films like “Dishoom,” “Baaghi,” and “Kick 2.” Mark Shankar Injured in Singapore School Fire: Jr NTR Wishes Speedy Recovery to Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Son, Says ‘Stay Strong, Little Warrior’.

Coming back to Tina Ahuja, the actress also spoke about her upcoming projects. She shared, “I am open to exciting opportunities, and I’ve been receiving some great offers. Hopefully, very soon, we’ll have something truly amazing to share. I am exploring opportunities beyond Bollywood as well and working on a few things. However, I feel it's still too soon to discuss them. When the time is right, I will share more details and reveal the project to the world.” Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the romantic comedy “Second Hand Husband,” alongside Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal and veteran actor Dharmendra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).