Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards are the latest addition to the list of Hollywood events postponed due to the global coronavirus crisis. In a statement issued by Nickelodeon on Wednesday (local time), "The Kids' Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. Coronavirus Affects Hollywood: From Tom Hanks’ Diagnosis to Delay In Mission Impossible 7, All That Has Been Hit By The COVID 19.

We will have further information about a new date in the future," reported The Hollywood Reporter. Set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, the awards show was set to be hosted by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper. Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Singer Postpones Two Concerts.

The cancellation of the awards show follows a list of cancellation or postponement of events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV and more. Many companies have allowed their staffers to work from home or limited face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.