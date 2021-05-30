Oasis legend Noel Gallagher says he was disappointed that his album with Amorphous Androgynous never released. The album, which was due to be released in 2012, was stalled because he was not happy with how it turned out. Noel credits Amorphous Androgynous for "opening a lot of musical doors" for him after he split with his brother Liam Gallagher. Noel Gallagher Doesn’t Correct People When They Think Him as Brother Liam Gallagher.

"That's one regret I have, that thing never being fully realised. I credit them, along with (electronic musician) David Holmes, with opening a lot of musical doors for me, music I would never have heard of," Noel said in an interview with Record Collector magazine, according to contactmusic.com.

Amorphous Androgynous comprised Garry Cobain and Brian Dougans.

