Pachinko, which is created by Soo Hugh and is based on the novel of the same name released on Apple TV+ today. Helmed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, the series stars Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha among others in major roles. The show narrates the tale of Korean immigrants through four generations. Now, just after its release, right from the storyline to the performances, everyone are getting lauded for their part in the series. Here, let's check out what critics have to say about Pachinko below. Pachinko Trailer: 5 Moments From Lee Min-Ho, Youn Yuh-jung and Minha Kim's AppleTV+ Series That Impressed Us.

News18: "The true stars of the show are undoubtedly Minha Kim and Youn Yuh-jung. Minha Kim makes the character her own and holds the finger of the viewers while narrating Sunja’s story. You are almost immediately invested in her life, hoping that it turns out well."

The Indian Express: "An important lesson imparted upon Sunja by her father is passed down from generation to generation, like an intangible family heirloom. Never underestimate the power of kindness, he told her. And it is out of this very kindness that the show, and the people in it, are offering us a piece of this inheritance. We mustn’t turn it down."

Watch Trailer:

BBC: "In the first episode, when Sunja is very young, her father tells her of the promise he made when she was just a week old, that "I would do anything to keep the ugliness of the world from touching you". Pachinko captures both the ugliness of a world bound to hurt her, and the profound beauty of her father's love, that endures through the generations and outweighs everything else."

The Verge: "Pachinko has the qualities to become the new standard-bearer of what a show on a streamer can aspire to be, given the international resources, expansive global reach, and creative expression that a streaming platform like Apple TV Plus offers. In Pachinko, Apple has woven together an extraordinary project that will hopefully herald many more to come."

Well, going by the review above, we feel that Pachinko is a must-see. What say?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).