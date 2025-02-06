'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 15 Written Update: Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat episode 15 aired on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, on Hum TV. The show, which has quickly escalated to become one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas on YouTube, is in its "romantic angst" phase. Meem Se Mohabbat features Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in lead roles as Talha Ahmed and Ayat, aka Roshi, two characters that fit in the "grumpy him, sunshine her" trope! However, their budding love story in this age-gap office romance drama seems to hit a roadblock due to a 'choice' made at Talha's end and the return of his ex-fiancé Sabeeka in his life. Meem Se Mohabbat episode 15 also saw the show's antagonist, Shariq, return after Talha Ahmed kicked him off because of his inappropriate behaviour towards Ayat.

Meem Se Mohabbat episode 15 started with a tense Talha Ahmed burdened with feelings and several thoughts going on a long drive. As fans had anticipated, the episode shows Talha disregarding Roshi's growing affection and attention by putting on a cold demeanour. In one of the scenes, Roshi enters his cabin without seeking his permission, and it does not sit well with him. She tells Talha about rejoining the office and how she can very well manage both her studies at university and work at her office. He remains nonchalant till Roshi asks him the reason behind not attending her elder sister Mahi's wedding. To this, Talha snaps back, saying, "he was busy." He does not engage in further conversation with her, leaving Roshi sad and heartbroken throughout the day. Fans are treated with a fleeting sweet yet angsty moment when Talha notices a sad Roshi who is unusually quiet and in low spirits. He seems caught up in conflicted thoughts about whether to speak to Roshi or let her overcome this 'heartbreak' for a better future.

Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in 'Meem Se Mohabbat' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The second Roshi and Talha scene in this episode can be considered the sweetest bit, as Roshi helped Talha and Sir Farhan by solving a tricky problem at work. After the long ignoring period, Talha could not help but praise Roshi in his typical "taunting" manner, which was the basis of their relationship. He says, "iska matlab hai university mein timepass nahi ho raha, dil laga ke padhai ho rahi hai. Well done." (It means you are not doing timepass at university but studying hard. Well done). However, Roshi's happiness remains short-lived as Talha's ex-fiancé Sabeeka visits the office.

Sabeeka came to visit Talha in his office, citing a project discussion. This meeting sparks jealousy in Roshi, who engages in several silly antics, drawing Talha's attention. After Sabeeka leaves the office, a charged-up Roshi demands answers from Talha, who rightly tells her that it is none of her business to ask such questions. While Roshi's actions are immature, her intentions are not wrong, which is why one can see Talha looking more sad than angry by the end of their heated conversation.

An angry Roshi heads towards Talha's residence to meet his father, Abid Ahmed (Asif Raza Mir), with whom she shares a great rapport. She complains to him about Talha over meeting Sabeeka as she had publicly broken off their engagement, leaving him humiliated. However, her anger dissipates as soon as Talha's nephew Mohid comes to meet her. She seems to forget everything and quickly embraces the adorable child, leaving Abid Ahmed with a big smile.

Meem Se Mohabbat - Full Episode 15 - 5th Feb 2025

Much is happening in the subplot besides Roshi and Talha's main sequence. Rohail is kidnapped by Jasmine's brother, leaving his mother worried. She reaches out to her neighbours, Roshi's grandparents, for advice. Newlyweds Mahi and Omer have begun their married life, and Saleeka, Omer's mother, would have a lot of say. Especially in one of the scenes, after Mahi tells her mother-in-law to care for her husband, Jalal, Saleeka snaps and asks her to focus on her life with Omer.

Meem Se Mohabbat, in episode 15, also saw the return of Shariq, who was last seen in Episode 10 after Sir Talha kicked him out of his office over his bad behaviour with Roshi. He is sitting down for a job interview, which does not go well for him after the company finds out about his termination from Talha Ahmed's office. The audience is anticipating a revenge-fueled Shariq to play a significant role in Talha and Roshi's life in the forthcoming episode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).