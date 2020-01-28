Panga Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Drops Massively On First Monday, Earns Rs 16.56 Crore

Kangana Ranaut in Panga (Photo Credits: Fox Star Studios)

Panga fails to take win the panga with the box office. The film is struggling in just four days of release and could be off the theatres by the end of the first week. After poor first day earnings, the film saw a massive jump on Saturday with slightly steady numbers on Sunday but first Monday nosedived. It couldn't even earn as much as the first day. So far the film has earned 16.56 crore. Trade fears that the film might just wind up by the end of the first week. Kangana Ranaut’s Style File for Panga Promotions was Simple, Subtle but a Stylish Affair (View Pics)

The jump on day 2 gave much hope that Panga will compensate for its sluggish start. But that was the only high that the film saw in the last few days in terms of box office numbers. Metros are the only circuit that it is still patronising this film but that too a few select ones.

#Panga dips on Day 4... Was important to hold at Day 1 levels for a respectable Week 1 total... Unable to improve its BO prospects beyond select metros... Weak in mass circuits... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 16.56 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

Now it remains to be seen how much Panga eventually ends up making at the box office. Two women-centric films of this month saw thumbs down from the audience. What does that tell you about the cine-goers?