Amitabh Bachchan’s fans got the best treat much before his birthday. The makers of Prabhas 21 announced that Big B has been roped in for the magnum opus that will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. This is the first time that Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan would be sharing screen space and the former is pretty excited about it. He had shared, “Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!” Prabhas 21: Amitabh Bachchan Joins Prabhas And Deepika Padukone’s Film!

Today, on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday, Prabhas has not only extended the legend a heartfelt wish, but even thanked him for inspiring everyone. He shared a throwback photo of Big B and wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!” Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of The Actor In The Last Decade That Are Simply Fantastic.

Prabhas’ Birthday Post For Big B

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Prabhas 21, director Nag Ashwin had stated, “Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time.” Prabhas 21 also features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, this untitled project is expected to go on floors by next month.

