Preety Panesar is All Set to Come Up With Her New Music Video ‘Tere Laare’, Reveals Why it Got Delayed

Preety Panesar (Photo Credits: File Image)

The world of glitz and glamour has its own struggles as every actor, model, dancer or a singer wants to be the best from others. It is not a cakewalk to survive in the industry until you have immense talent. Preety Panesar who is an actor, singer and a model, has earlier acted in many films and commercials. With winning the title of Miss India Uganda in 2009, she made her place among the top 10 contestants in the Miss India Worldwide. Her life has been a global journey with multiple fashion shows and music shows along with the top names of the industry including Sunidhi Chauhan and Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Preety released her debut Punjabi single titled ‘Doubt’ earlier in January this year. It was her comeback into the mainstream entertainment. The talented singer is now all set to entertain with her upcoming single titled ‘Tere Laare’ which will be releasing soon. The music video is directed by Praveen Bhat and the music is given by JSL. “I am eagerly waiting for the song to release. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the song got delayed. I hope that things get back to normal soon. We need to overcome this crisis first.”, said Preety while speaking about her music video being postponed.

Besides this, she is has many other songs and collaborations with music artists from all over the world. Moreover, she has been Miss Catwalk in Elements Charity Fashion Show 2008 and had also bagged Miss Talent Award for Miss India Uganda 2009. When asked about how she is spending her quarantine, Preety stated that her day goes in working out from home and gardening. “I am even improving my culinary skills by trying my hand at new dishes and recipes”, she added.