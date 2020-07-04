Priyanka Chopra Jonas has achieved numerous accolades in her acting career. It has been two decades since she has been a part of the entertainment industry and until today, she has been one of the most popular and most loved entertainers. Priyanka has not only achieved success in India but even in abroad, she proved her mettle as an actress, singer, producer and a successful entrepreneur. As Priyanka completes 20 years in entertainment, she celebrates this beautiful journey by giving a glimpse of how it all started and thanks her fans through this wonderful video post. Priyanka Chopra Says the First Thing She Had to Do to Make a Career in Hollywood Was to Swallow Her Pride.

While sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned it as, “20 Years in Entertainment Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned!” ‘From being an outsider, with no connections to Bollywood, to becoming a global star, who breaks stereotypes’, this video will show you a glimpse of Priyanka’s successful journey in the show business and also her contribution for social causes, her journey as a UNICEF ambassador, her marriage, and much more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Completes 20 Years In Entertainment

The former Miss World has truly made everyone proud across the globe. She is indeed a true star both onscreen and off screen. We just want to say, our Desi Girl rocks!

