Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee turns 31 today and the gorgeous diva is busy with her upcoming projects. She was last seen in MX player's Mastram where fans were in a treat as she flaunted her sizzling hot avatar. Recently, Rani informed fans about her upcoming project via Instagram. In the post, she wrote, "A new series has started shooting from today. I will tell you shortly on which OTT platform it will be released. She posted a smiling selfie to treat fans with this news. We all know that the bold and confident actress is known to grace films by her item numbers and a Bhojpuri film starring her is incomplete without her mesmerizing dance performance. The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhojpuri Stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari Come Together for One Entertaining Episode

Rani Chatterjee made her acting debut with Manoj Tiwary's 2003 Bhojpuri movie Sasura Bada Paisawala. Her first film was a success and even won several awards. The 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 honoured Rani Chatterjee with Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin. The 31-year old is a versatile actress who graces the screen with her killer expressions but her bold and bindaas avatar in item songs is what we are here to reminisce today. So on Rani's 31's Birthday, let's take a quick look at her 5 superhit item numbers. Bambai Main Ka Ba Song: Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha Collaborate For a Bhojpuri Rap Which Is An Ode to Migrant Workers (Watch Video)

5 Best Rani Chatterjee Bhojpuri Songs

Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La

Garmi Bujhala Rani

Rimjhim Barsela Sawan

Ratiya Me Man Karata

Khol Khol Dori Choli K

Earlier, Chatterjee's Bhojpuri movie 'Mr Mrs ' was halted due to lockdown but now reports suggest that the film has been shot by October. Speaking of films, she will be next seen in a police uniform in 'Lady Singham'. Rani also has 'Chotki Thakurain', 'Kasam Durga Ki', 'Teri Meharbaniyan' in her kitty. Accept our virtual greetings as we wish you a Happy Birthday!

