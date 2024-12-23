Influencer and veterinarian Dr Rohini Arju has gone viral for her unique expression of love for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. In a video shared on social media, she dressed as a bride in red and performed Karwa Chauth rituals, including worshipping Allahbadia’s photo. With over 45,000 Instagram followers, Dr Arju, who even sports a tattoo of Allahbadia’s name on her shoulder, declared she would never marry anyone else. She has shared several posts professing professing her love for Allahbadia. Who Is Nikki Sharma, Rumoured To Be Dating YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps? All You Need To Know About the TV Actress.

Dr Rohini Arju Worshipping Ranveer Allahbadia’s Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rohini Arju (@rohiniiarju)

Influencer Sporting ‘Ranveer’ Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rohini Arju (@rohiniiarju)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)