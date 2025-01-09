In 2025, a lot of younger generation actors will make their debut in Bollywood. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan are set to make their acting debut in the upcoming film Azaad. The lead actor, Aaman, is Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's nephew, while Rasha is the daughter of 90s diva Raveena Tandon. The trailer for Azaad was recently unveiled, and Rasha is already grabbing headlines for her charm in the song "Uyi Amma". During a recent interview, the 19-year-old actress spoke about a lot of personal things, including her desire to star in her mom, Raveena Tandon's film Andaz Apna Apna. ‘Next Katrina Kaif’: Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Wows Netizens With Her First Item Number ‘Uyi Amma’ From ‘Azaad’.

Rasha Thadani is all set to make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film Azaad recently made an appearance on Curly Tales' (Kamiya Jani) show. During a quick Question and Answer segment with her, the young actress revealed some interesting details about herself. As a part of the #59seconds segment, Rasha Thadani was asked if she had the chance to star in one of her mother Raveen Tandon's movies, which would that be. Without taking much time, she replied Andaz Apna Apna. While replying to another question, Rasha revealed that she borrows sunglasses and almost every other styling accessory from her mom before going to a party.

Raveena Tandon once dominated Bollywood with her acting skills, beauty and grace. Among the numerous the list of numerous hit films she delivered over the years, Andaz Apa Apna definitely stands out. This 1994 film brought together two of Hindi cinema's rising stars, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, along with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Though the film did not perform well at the box office at the time of its release, it has achieved cult status over the years and is hailed as one of the most iconic comedy films in Bollywood. We completely agree with Rasha's desire to be a part of such an iconic film. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Completes 30 Years: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Muhurat Shot to Sunny Deol’s Dropped Cameo, 30 Facts About Aamir Khan-Salman Khan’s Cult Comedy That Might Fascinate You!.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad marks the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, whose performances in the recently released trailer of the film left netizens impressed. Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, Azaad follows the story of a skilled horseman portrayed by Ajay Devgn. His journey faces a dramatic turn after his horse goes missing, forcing him to undertake a quest with a young boy (Aaman Devgan). The movie also features Diana Penty. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Azaad is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 17, 2025.

