National Milk Day is the annual commemoration marked on the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, who transformed the dairy industry in India. National Milk Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 26. Also known as the Father of the White Revolution, Dr Verghese Kurien was a key contributor who made dairy farming India's largest self-sustaining industry and the largest rural employment sector, providing a third of all rural income. As we prepare to celebrate National Milk Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate National Milk Day and its significance.

When is National Milk Day in India?

National Milk Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 26. Born on November 26, 1921, Dr Kurien pioneered the Anand model of dairy cooperatives and replicated it nationwide. He was the mastermind behind the white revolution in India that we continue to reap benefits from. And to remember these contributions and celebrate his vision, we celebrate National Milk Day on his birth anniversary.

Significance of National Milk Day

Dr Verghese Kurien's contribution to the dairy industry in India is extremely significant and cannot be forgotten. The observance of National Milk Day helps people to continue to honor and celebrate this legacy. The decision to mark National MIlk Day in India on November 26 was taken in 2014 by all the major dairy groups in the country, along with the Indian Dairy Association. India faced a huge challenge when the farmers faced a problem of fluctuating milk production as surplus milk found no buyers in the flush season (when animals produce more milk) and turned to the cooperative for help, where a proposal to convert the surplus into milk powder was made. Dr Kurien collaborated with his college mate - dairy engineer H. M. Dalaya, to create skim milk powder to solve this issue by turning excessive production into salvageable and sellable items with a good shelf life.

Known as Operation Flood, this experiment was key in transforming India’s dairy industry and helping the farmers create a sustainable and trustworthy secondary income in dairy farming. It transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer, surpassing the United States of America in 1998 with about 22.29 percent of global output in 2018.

