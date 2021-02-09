We love Saif Ali Khan for the ease he brings with his warm personality. The man, unknowingly or otherwise, strikes that rare balance between ease and intensity. The unique combo is on display both on-screen and off it. So when we spotted the Nawab on the cover of Elle magazine, we thought the popular glossy could not have found a more 'scorching' cover material for the issue, ironically, the caption goes the 'Uber Cool' Saif Ali Khan!!!

We simply loved what he chose to wear for this cover. The comfy attire goes well with the attitude and the vibes of the season. The face fuzz, the hairdo and the posture add more subtlety to the understated charm of the visual. In terms of career, Saif is also in that unique space where he can portray a range of characters without being desperate about the number games at the ticket windows! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Little Munchkin Taimur Gets Excited As He Greets a Friendly Guest Outside His House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

The glossy explains what got them interested in Saif for this edition. Well, here's the elaboration -He’s charming. Harbours a love for horror-comedies. And doesn't back down. Make way for the rise of the versatile actor and our February digital cover star, Saif Ali Khan. His recent release Tandav establishes him as one of the handful Bollywood stars to make a successful crossover to OTT platforms.

Expecting a new arrival at home front, Saif is a family man indeed. “I’m an actor and I’m loving it! I like being with my family, traveling the world, drinking wine and watching my kids.” he was quoted as saying! Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series (LatestLY Exclusive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

From Sacred Games To Tandav, looks like Khan has become the unmissable star of the OTT platform as well, someone who rules the space with equal ease to tell unique stories. “I describe OTT platforms as long-form stories. There are numerous stories that are too short as feature films and this is where long-form really comes to its own,” he was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).