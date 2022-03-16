Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has welcomed Dabang hero Salman Khan on board for his upcoming movie Godfather. Putting a full stop to all the speculation around the Bollywood macho star's cameo in Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, official confirmation came out on Wednesday. Chiranjeevi, who took to his Twitter, welcomed Salman Khan on board. Godfather: Salman Khan To Share Screen Space With Chiranjeevi In His Tollywood Debut; Actor Joins The Sets Of Mohan Raja’s Film.

"Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan", Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted. Salman Khan Turns 56! Chiranjeevi And Venkatesh Daggubati Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Bollywood Superstar.

Check It Out:

Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Chiranjeevi also shared a picture with Salman, in which the duo is seen sharing a light moment. The makers have set a short shooting schedule for Salman Khan's shooting in Hyderabad, a source reports.

It is reported that Salman Khan is playing a key role in Chiranjeevi's movie helmed by Mohan Raja. 'Godfather' has actress Nayanthara essaying the role of the female lead. Satya Dev will appear in a pivotal role as well. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film's music will be composed by Thaman S.

