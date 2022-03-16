Salman Khan is all set to make his Tollywood debut and the makers have shared the official announcement on the same. The Bollywood superstar would be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming Telugu film Godfather that is helmed by Mohan Raja. It is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and Salman would be stepping into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s shoes.

Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Chiranjeevi Welcomes Salman Khan Aboard

Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)