Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for Super Deluxe, Eega, Rangasthalam and others, has spoken about the 'extremely difficult' year of her life. The actress, who swayed the nation with her killer moves in the song "Oo Antava", recently dropped the first episode of her health podcast titled Take 20 on her YouTube channel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles in Shimmery Red Saree, Kushi Actress Sets Instagram Ablaze With Her Stunning Look (View Pics).

During the episode, the actress opened up on her struggle with the auto-immune condition of myositis. Samantha said during the podcast, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank and I were travelling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm.”

Check Out the Full Podcast Here:

The actress said that this was something that she hadn’t felt in a long time. She continued, “I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe, and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Work After Year-Long Battle with Myositis; Launches Health Podcast.

Samantha was accompanied by wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri in her podcast. The actress went on to state the motivation behind this podcast as she said: “The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people to be safe than sorry.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).