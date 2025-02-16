Popular YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary found himself in a terrifying situation in the wee hours of Sunday (February 16). He claimed that he was attacked by 8-10 goons, including Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal, on whom he had recently made a video upon his return from Russia to Delhi. He revealed that an Etios and two Thars followed his car from Delhi Airport to Noida and alleged that they were armed. In a series of social media posts, Lakshya Chaudhary shared proof of the attack and demanded action from the authorities. Avinash Rajput Beaten in Noida: Miscreants Brutally Thrash YouTuber, Vandalise His Car Near Gaur City Mall; Four Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Lakshay Chaudhary Attacked by Goons

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) account, Lakshay Chaudhary shared videos of him being attacked by the goons. Sharing details of the attack, the YouTuber tagged the UP Poice, Delhi Police and BJP India's official handle and requested them to take action againstthem. In another post, he wrote, "are we really safe even in our capital city? Anybody can k!ll anyone on open road and not even a single Police helpline took the call. Ye Gundey bhi free ghumengey. If anything happens to me these people will be responsible."

Lakshay Chaudhary Shares Proof on X and Demands Action

This is serious @Uppolice @myogioffice @DelhiPolice Me and my friends came back to India today 16.02.2025 4:30 AM from Moscow on T-2. One of my friend came to pick us in My scorpio N. 8-10 goons including Aman Baisla & Harsh Vikal followed us from Airport with plenty of weapons. pic.twitter.com/rpBrKiaKfT — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayonly) February 16, 2025

On his Instagram story, Lakshay revealed that the goons tracked him through his posts. He believes the attack could be an act of revenge for his video exposing Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal’s fake lifestyle. Lakshay Chaudhary Attacked: YouTuber Alleges 8–10 Armed Goons Chased Him From Delhi Airport to Noida; Police Responds After Post Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Watch Lakshay Chaudhary’s Video on ‘Fake Instagram Millionaires’

Who is Lakshay Chaudhary?

Lakshay Chaudhary is a popular YouTuber from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The 24-year-old rose to fame for his roast videos on the platform. He is often praised for his well-researched content and keen observation skills. Lakshay also holds a BSc degree from the University of Uttarakhand, Dehradun. He has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 1 million followers on Instagram.

