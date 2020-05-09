Simi Chahal Birthday Special: Let's Check Out Her Instagram Account that's Filled with Some Amazing Pictures 

Simi Chahal Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simi Chahal or Simarpreet Kaur Chahal is a popular name in the Pollywood industry and her fandom is always on the rise. While her name may not sound very popular to you, trust us when we say, her fan clubs are all crazy for her. Probably like Shehnaaz Gill, she's waiting for a call from the Bigg Boss makers that may change her destiny entirely. And until then, she's content in her own space and is looking forward to signing multiple projects in the near future. Manje Bistre 2: Paired for the First Time, Simi Chahal and Gippy Grewal Sizzle with the Electrifying Track ‘Current’!

For the ones who don't follow Chahal on Instagram should ideally hit the forward button asap. Her account is a sheer delight for any of her followers and it's filled with some amazing and amusing pictures. From movie promotions to BTS pictures, Simi likes to entertain her fans with regular updates and it's never a snoozefest. Oh, you don't believe us? Well, check out how she keeps us entertained.

Simi marked her Punjabi movie debut with the 2016 film Bambukat. After romancing Ammy Virk in her first film, she bagged her second outing with Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and was paired opposite Amrinder Gill in Sarvann. She has already bagged Filmfare Award for best debut actress in 2017 and the future sure seems bright for her. Here's wishing this pretty girl a very Happy Birthday and an eventful year ahead.