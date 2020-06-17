4 Years Of Gentleman! Fans Share Nani’s Stills from Mohan Krishna Indraganti Directorial and Celebrate the Success of the Film

Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film Gentleman released on June 17, 2016. It has been four years since this Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Surbhi starrer hit the big screens. Fans are celebrating the success of this film on the micro-blogging site by using the hashtag #4YearsOfGentleman. They are also sharing some of the most popular stills of Nani from this romantic thriller who had played double role. Gentleman was released in 700 screens globally and it had opened to positive response from fans and critics. Vijay Deverakonda to Team Up with Gentleman Director Mohan Krishna Indraganti?

Nani had played the characters Gautham (owner of an adventure club) and Jayaram (an entrepreneur who manages his father’s company). The performances of the star cast, the narration, film’s background score, one couldn’t stop hailing about Gentleman. This commercially successful flick grossed a total of Rs 326 million worldwide. Two years later, this movie was remade in Bengali and was titled as Villain. Let’s take a look at what the Twitterati has to say about this blockbuster movie. Shahid Kapoor Says Nani Was Fantastic in Jersey, Reveals He Cried After Watching the Telugu Film.

When it comes to emotional scenes @NameisNani will do it with ease👌 This 30sec shot was next level❤️ This scene 👌👌👌#4YearsForGentleman pic.twitter.com/PjMZdgMG8S — Prof.Habile ARR (@almuyhi) June 17, 2020

Such an intriguing thirller gentleman was. @NameisNani has proved that he can portray any kind of character and pull it off with ease. Best debut for @i_nivethathomas she was brilliant with her performance. #4YearsForGentleman pic.twitter.com/M1FOGnB1Q3 — Nikhil Sreeven (@NSreeven) June 17, 2020

Strtng w this scene till the last shot of the movie.. she nailed her performance in Gentleman. Perfect debut ! After gentleman she gains a huge fans in Tfi ❤️ Thnq @mokris_1772 sir 🤗#4YearsForNivethaThomasInTFI #4YearsForGentleman pic.twitter.com/qYxL673xcW — NiviHolic (@sainivethian) June 17, 2020

So those who missed watching Gentleman on the big screens, can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, if you have subscription to this popular streaming platform, you can watch this movie at home right away.

