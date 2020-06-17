Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

4 Years Of Gentleman! Fans Share Nani’s Stills from Mohan Krishna Indraganti Directorial and Celebrate the Success of the Film

South Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 11:43 AM IST
A+
A-
4 Years Of Gentleman! Fans Share Nani’s Stills from Mohan Krishna Indraganti Directorial and Celebrate the Success of the Film
Nani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film Gentleman released on June 17, 2016. It has been four years since this Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Surbhi starrer hit the big screens. Fans are celebrating the success of this film on the micro-blogging site by using the hashtag #4YearsOfGentleman. They are also sharing some of the most popular stills of Nani from this romantic thriller who had played double role. Gentleman was released in 700 screens globally and it had opened to positive response from fans and critics. Vijay Deverakonda to Team Up with Gentleman Director Mohan Krishna Indraganti?

Nani had played the characters Gautham (owner of an adventure club) and Jayaram (an entrepreneur who manages his father’s company). The performances of the star cast, the narration, film’s background score, one couldn’t stop hailing about Gentleman. This commercially successful flick grossed a total of Rs 326 million worldwide. Two years later, this movie was remade in Bengali and was titled as Villain. Let’s take a look at what the Twitterati has to say about this blockbuster movie. Shahid Kapoor Says Nani Was Fantastic in Jersey, Reveals He Cried After Watching the Telugu Film.

#4YearsForGentleman

Nani The Natural Star

Fave Scene From The Film

All Praises For Team Gentleman

Praises For Nivetha

Celebration Continues...

So those who missed watching Gentleman on the big screens, can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, if you have subscription to this popular streaming platform, you can watch this movie at home right away.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
4 Years Of Gentleman Amazon Prime Video Gentleman Gentleman 2016 Movie Gentleman Movie Gentleman On Amazon Prime Video Mohan Krishna Indraganti Nani South Cinema Tamil cinema
You might also like
Shahid Kapoor Approached For Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake?
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor Approached For Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake?
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
Health & Wellness

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul Dravid, Jackie Chan and Other Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act
Telugu Star Nani Compensates For The Delay of V, Shares Throwback 'First Day' Pic From Sets (View Post)
South

Telugu Star Nani Compensates For The Delay of V, Shares Throwback 'First Day' Pic From Sets (View Post)
Maranalloor Das Dies at 47; Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Condole Demise of Mollywood’s Popular Bodyguard
South

Maranalloor Das Dies at 47; Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Condole Demise of Mollywood’s Popular Bodyguard
Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu
South

Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan Starrer 16 Vayathinile To Release Digitally In Telugu As Neekosam Nireekshana, Confirms Producer Bama Rajkannu
Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo: KRK Takes a Dig at Shoojit Sircar’s Latest Release and the Director’s Epic Response Is Winning Netizens’ Hearts
Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Bollywood

Gulabo Sitabo's Release On Amazon Prime Video Lets It Recover 40-50% Of Its Cost?
Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?
South

Thala 61: After Valimai, Ajith Kumar to Team Up with Director Vishnuvardhan?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement