Vijay Deverakonda to Team Up with Gentleman Director Mohan Krishna Indraganti?

Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most bankable actors down south. He shot to fame for his role in Arjun Reddy and since then this heartthrob has been winning hearts. The actor’s upcoming film Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh, the shooting had to be stalled owing to coronavirus outbreak. This movie marks Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood and his co-star Ananya Panday’s debut in South Cinema. While fans were waiting to hear an update on Fighter, the buzz started doing rounds on his next film. Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover Is Now Available On Netflix!

Speculations are rife that Vijay Deverakonda would be teaming up with director Mohan Krishna Indragnati. As per a report in IndiaGlitz, the filmmaker has already approached Vijay Deverakonda with a script and the latter is impressed with it. The duo reportedly are set to take this untitled project forward. However, there have been no official update on it yet. Let’s not forget, it was just a few days ago when Vijay dropped a hint about collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. We wonder what is in store for VD fans! Arjun Reddy Hit Duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Are They Teaming Up For Another Film?

Mohan Krishna Indragnati has won Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. He won the prestigious award for his directorial debut, Grahanam. His last directorial project was V in which Nani and Sudheer Babu were seen in the lead roles. This director has teamed up numerous times with Nani. Ashta Chamma and Gentleman are the two other films for which these two had collaborated.