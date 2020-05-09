Aakashavaani: SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya Backs Out of His Maiden Telugu Production Due to Creative Differences (Read Statement)

SS Karthikeya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In November 2018, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli had announced that his son SS Karthikeya would be debuting as a producer for the Telugu film, Aakashavaani. This film is helmed by SS Rajamouli’s former assistant Ashwin Gangaraju. In fact, the film’s concept poster was also unveiled by Rajamouli, who was extremely happy for his son. Today, (May 9), almost after more than a year and a half, SS Karthikeya has issued a statement and clarified that he is backing out of his maiden Telugu production due to the creative differences with director. Prabhas Shares a Special Post Calling Baahubali 2 the Biggest Film of his Life As the SS Rajamouli Directorial Celebrates Its Third Anniversary.

In the statement issued by SS Karthikeya, it read, “It has been quite a journey so far as a producer. Working on Aakasavani has been one hell of a learning experience that I shall cherish for a lifetime. However, some good sojourns have to end.” He also mentioned, “With an amazing crew in place, progress has been great on the film. However, over time we have realised that the creative vision of the director and I is different and I felt it would be appropriate to make it easy for the team by handing over the project to someone whose ideas are in sync with the vision of the film.” SS Rajamouli Confirms His Next Project With Superstar Mahesh Babu (Deets Inside).

SS Rajamouli’s Tweet

Who’ll be the happiest person than me at this moment.... Very happy that my boys @ssk1122 & @KaalaBhairava7 debuting as a producer and a music director with the #Aakashavaani. Directed by my former assistant @AshwinGangaraju. Good luck to the entire team :) @SBbySSK pic.twitter.com/jiTTzaFVlX — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 21, 2018

Here’s The Complete Statement Issued By SS Karthikeya

Some journeys have to come to an unexpected end... Wishing the best to my friend, director @AshwinGangaraju and the entire team on the project. #Aakashavaani pic.twitter.com/aZfDtsheAZ — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) May 9, 2020

The writer-director of Aakashavaani, Ashwin Gangaraju, also issued a statement, in which he mentioned, “AAKASHAVAANI has been a big dream from the moment I conceived it. It got even bigger and better when my dear Karthikeya joined me to be a part of it. It’s been one hell of an experience working with him but unfortunately, we have had our responsibilities and creative choices. Hence we decided to part ways amicably and understand each other.”

Here’s The Complete Statement Issued By Ashwin Gangaraju

The way forward for the Dream #Aakashavaani ... Thanks to my dear friend @ssk1122 for the support so far, wishing him only the best in everything ahead. pic.twitter.com/luGO6Mrm1e — Ashwin Gangaraju (@AshwinGangaraju) May 9, 2020

Aakashavaani will now be produced by A Padmanabha Reddy of AU&I Studios Pvt Ltd. Ashwin Gangaraju has also shared in his statement that he would soon be sharing the first look.