Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his next, Acharya which also has his son, Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. The excitement to see this father-son duo together is at an all-time high among their fans and it really means a big deal to them. While Acharya has a strong compelling plot and there are no two ways about that, it wasn't the real reason that prompted Charan to come on board for it. The actor in his recent media interaction revealed what pushed him or rather who pushed him to share the screen space with his father. Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet.

“It’s my mother’s dream to see both my father and I sharing the screen space in a movie. I am very happy that her dream is going to come true with Koratala Siva’ directorial venture Acharya," said Charan when asked about the reason behind signing Acharya. However, this is certainly not the first time when audiences will get to see Ram and Chiranjeevi together in one frame. “My father played a cameo in my action drama Bruce Lee and I have also shook my leg with father in his movie Khaidi No 150," said the Rangasthalam actor while reminiscing their previous collaborations. Acharya Motion Poster: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Telugu Movie To Release In Summer 2021! (Watch Video).

Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi and the hunt for Ram Charan's leading lady is still going on. Earlier there were reports of how Chiranjeevi had requested SS Rajamouli to finish shooting Ram Charan's scenes in RRR thereby allowing him to allot his dates for Acharya. However, the shooting of Rajamouli's next got delayed further after he tested COVID-19 positive along with his family members and that ultimately affected Acharya's shooting schedule.

